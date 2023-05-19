EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 154.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 29,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,721,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.15.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $238.12 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.08 and a 200-day moving average of $315.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

