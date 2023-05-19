EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $386.15.

EPAM stock traded up $8.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.08. 404,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,919. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.50.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after acquiring an additional 679,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 592.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 658,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,396,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,729,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 148.5% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,336,000 after buying an additional 373,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

