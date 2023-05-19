Epiphany Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 5,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

