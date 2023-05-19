EQT (NYSE:EQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.59.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EQT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,713,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,959. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.