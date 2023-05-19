EQT (NYSE:EQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.59.
EQT Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of EQT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,713,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,959. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
About EQT
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
