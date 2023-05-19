Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Disc Medicine Opco Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Disc Medicine Opco in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.95) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.86). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine Opco’s current full-year earnings is ($3.89) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine Opco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40. Disc Medicine Opco has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $35.03.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

