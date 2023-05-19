Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 19th (ASC, ASOMY, AUTLF, BCBP, BE, BHOOY, BKNIY, CLS, CONN, CTBI)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, May 19th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 600 ($7.52) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 780 ($9.77).

Get ASOS Plc alerts:

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $146.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. They currently have GBX 1,400 ($17.54) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,390 ($17.41).

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.