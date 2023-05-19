Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.18.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

ESS stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.35. 94,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $300.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.87 and a 200-day moving average of $216.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $476,588,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 77.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2,388.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 638,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,367,000 after purchasing an additional 613,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.