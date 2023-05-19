Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $78.31 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and $78.31 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.29 or 0.00068198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,826.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00341968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.80 or 0.00562120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00429224 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001112 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,018,706 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

