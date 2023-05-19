Ethereum Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,808.24 or 0.06731167 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $217.49 billion and $5.60 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001374 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00054607 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019768 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00039218 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019727 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006210 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003652 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,275,672 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
