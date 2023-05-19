Ethereum Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,808.24 or 0.06731167 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $217.49 billion and $5.60 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00054607 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00039218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,275,672 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

