Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVBG. Stephens lowered Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.63.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $43.67.

Insider Activity

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 587.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SG3 Management LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

