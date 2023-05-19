Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 57.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th.

Evercel, Inc is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

