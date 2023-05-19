Everdome (DOME) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $430,704.13

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Everdome has a market cap of $20.96 million and $430,704.13 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everdome has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

