Everest Re Group, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

Everest Re Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Everest Re Group has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $53.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Everest Re Group stock opened at $377.50 on Friday. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.31 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 44.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $137,217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,133,000 after buying an additional 243,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,108,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 264,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,589,000 after acquiring an additional 118,440 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.60.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

