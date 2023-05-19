Everipedia Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $67.62 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $67.62 million and $1.59 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

