Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MRAM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.84 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $9.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 8.19%.

In other news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $66,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,197 shares in the company, valued at $574,933.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,648.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $66,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,933.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,197 shares of company stock valued at $152,894 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,006,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 51.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 199,118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.