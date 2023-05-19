Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ EVOK traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. 42,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 285.96% and a negative return on equity of 175.19%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

