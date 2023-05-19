Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 40,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 245,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Executive Network Partnering Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 349,239 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 1,130.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 251,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Executive Network Partnering Company Profile

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

