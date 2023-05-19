Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Boosted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 527,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,381 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $54,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,995,000 after acquiring an additional 71,855 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,997,000 after acquiring an additional 290,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after buying an additional 1,797,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $114.67 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

