Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,773. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.22. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after buying an additional 488,561 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,044,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,370,000 after purchasing an additional 491,704 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,995,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,954 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.