Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Sells $12,396.93 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CFO Cristina Tate sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $12,396.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,950 shares in the company, valued at $350,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

EXTR stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $21.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 393.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Extreme Networks Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

