Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $147.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.
Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of XOM opened at $105.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.76. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
