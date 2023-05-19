Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $147.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of XOM opened at $105.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.76. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

