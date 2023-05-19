F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen Sells 280 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08.

FFIV stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.63. The company had a trading volume of 377,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,616. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $174.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.34 and a 200-day moving average of $143.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 8.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $815,650,000 after buying an additional 450,665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth about $47,457,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 15,626.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,620,000 after buying an additional 236,119 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 110.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 205,111 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

