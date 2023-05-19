Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.57.

Fabrinet Stock Up 0.1 %

Fabrinet stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.37. 137,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,747. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $140.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

About Fabrinet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

