FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $424.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SpectralCast reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $444.56.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $393.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,537 shares of company stock worth $6,404,608 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,672,000 after buying an additional 31,964 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,226,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

