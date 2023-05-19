Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FICO. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $778.71.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO traded down $8.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $757.11. The stock had a trading volume of 84,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,501. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $707.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $648.96. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $371.52 and a 12-month high of $768.80.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

