Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of FANH stock remained flat at $7.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,773. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.26 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 3.40%.
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services.
