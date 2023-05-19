Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of FANH stock remained flat at $7.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,773. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.26 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 3.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 960.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 58,367 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services.

