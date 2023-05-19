Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FARM traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 116,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

