FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Chairman Buys $49,677.00 in Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) Chairman Yuval Wasserman bought 4,350 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $49,677.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 131,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,054.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yuval Wasserman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Yuval Wasserman acquired 4,350 shares of FARO Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $49,546.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

