Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,480 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $15,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.40.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

