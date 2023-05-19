FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) COO Thayer Donald Wiederhorn Acquires 1,666 Shares

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) COO Thayer Donald Wiederhorn bought 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FAT Brands Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. FAT Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is currently -6.86%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

