FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,324 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.87.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.37 and its 200 day moving average is $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

