FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 6,844 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 414,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,730,000 after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 678.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 35,692 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $73.62 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

