FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after acquiring an additional 681,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 966,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $116,968,000 after acquiring an additional 417,920 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $208.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.98 and a 200 day moving average of $197.57. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

