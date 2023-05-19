FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $383.63 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.87 and a 200-day moving average of $409.81. The firm has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.14.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

