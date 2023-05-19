FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Tamar Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average is $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

