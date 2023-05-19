FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,055 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ferguson by 13.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FERG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,257.20.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.75 and a 200-day moving average of $132.47. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

