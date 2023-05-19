FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,135 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.17 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $121.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.99 and a 200-day moving average of $116.68.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

