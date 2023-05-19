FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,934 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $199.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.74. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

