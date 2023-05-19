Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,807 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,666,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,926,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,412,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ferguson by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,575,000 after purchasing an additional 707,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,656,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,425,000 after purchasing an additional 442,110 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,257.20.

Ferguson Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $149.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.47. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.