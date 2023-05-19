FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FGEN. Raymond James raised FibroGen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of FibroGen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.57. 712,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The company had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $123,760.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $123,760.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 31,589 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $638,097.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,774,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,931 shares of company stock worth $2,358,203. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

