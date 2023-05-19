Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,300 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Applied Materials by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.6 %

AMAT traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.53. 8,157,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,983. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.90. The firm has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.85.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.