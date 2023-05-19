Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,922 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 1.0% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,474 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

