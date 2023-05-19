Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,694 Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000.

Get Etho Climate Leadership US ETF alerts:

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ETHO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.47. 1,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $57.01. The company has a market cap of $166.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43.

About Etho Climate Leadership US ETF

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.