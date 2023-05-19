Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 170,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 53,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUBD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.03. 22,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,008. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

