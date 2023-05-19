Financial Partners Group LLC Takes $16.93 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 153,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,927,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 10.0% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,183,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,522,000 after acquiring an additional 100,267 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $427.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

