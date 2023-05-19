FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading Down 3.2%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 288,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 836,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

FINV has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.08 to $4.68 in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $442.21 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 20.69%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 216,035 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 840.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 299,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 267,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 536.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 263,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. It developed technologies and accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data, and artificial intelligence.

