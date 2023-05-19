Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.92

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 137690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fire & Flower from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Fire & Flower Trading Up 9.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$48.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

