First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.65. 192,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,378. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 104.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7,633.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,383 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 39.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 59,525 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 37.5% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 106,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

