First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.26. 7,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,851. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $268.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.36%.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

In related news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,106.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought 3,988 shares of company stock valued at $97,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 156.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Bancorp by 467.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 8,137.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 49.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

Featured Stories

