First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.25.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,325. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $783.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancshares by 65.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

