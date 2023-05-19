First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.25.
First Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,325. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $783.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43.
First Bancshares Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancshares by 65.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
First Bancshares Company Profile
First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.